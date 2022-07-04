Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LITM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 5,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snow Lake Resources (Get Rating)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.