Snowball Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $156,424.94 and $3,846.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,863 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

