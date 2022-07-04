SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $417,491.77

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $417,491.77 and $552.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00151247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

