Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.30) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.83) to €39.90 ($42.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.