SORA Achieves Market Cap of $4.59 Million (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. SORA has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $898,726.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SORA has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can now be purchased for $6.88 or 0.00034682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00292847 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000130 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SORA Profile

SORA (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 666,788 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

SORA Coin Trading

