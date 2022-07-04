Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

