SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Holdings Boosted by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 4.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 788,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. 17,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

