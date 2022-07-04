Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.74) to GBX 3,835 ($47.05) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.83) to GBX 3,650 ($44.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

