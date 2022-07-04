SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPXC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

