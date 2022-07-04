SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
