SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

