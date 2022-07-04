Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

