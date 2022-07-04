Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.