Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) was down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 27,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

