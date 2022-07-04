STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.16 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $20,479.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

