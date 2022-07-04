Stephen Paul West Acquires 210,000 Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Paul West acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,187.34).

Stephen Paul West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephen Paul West acquired 55,147 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.23 ($6,089.11).

Shares of LON:ROQ traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8.44 ($0.10). 569,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,061. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.63 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

