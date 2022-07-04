Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. ABB has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

