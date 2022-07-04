Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $29.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.
Shares of BALY opened at $20.22 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.