Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $29.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of BALY opened at $20.22 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

