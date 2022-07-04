Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.39. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 83.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

