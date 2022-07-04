Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
