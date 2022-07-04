StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

