StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

