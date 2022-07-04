StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
