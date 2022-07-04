StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.51 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.27.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

