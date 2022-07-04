StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LFVN opened at $4.51 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.27.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
