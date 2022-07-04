StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

