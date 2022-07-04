StockNews.com Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CECE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.04 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

