StockNews.com Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.11 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

