StockNews.com Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.
Shares of PCH opened at $45.11 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.