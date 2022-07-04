StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sasol by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

