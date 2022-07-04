StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
