StockNews.com Downgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 4,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

