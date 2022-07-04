StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

