StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

