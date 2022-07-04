StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

