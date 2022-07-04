StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

PTNR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.