Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$7.72 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Separately, Citigroup cut Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

