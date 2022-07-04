Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,848. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

