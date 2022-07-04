SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges

SunContract (SNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $485,219.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SunContract has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.55 or 0.99994002 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

