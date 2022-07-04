SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

