SuperLauncher Hits 24-Hour Volume of $195.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $577,079.43 and approximately $195.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,054,461 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

