Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.