SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $115.82. 2,097,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,997,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

