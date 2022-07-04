SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.93 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

