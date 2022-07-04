Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TVE. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,004. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at C$3,440,822.55.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.