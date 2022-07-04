TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:TEL opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

