Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TBAKF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

