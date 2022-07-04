Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TBAKF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
About Ted Baker (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.