Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Telos has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and $2.60 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

