TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of TU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
