TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of TU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 108.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.