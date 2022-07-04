Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,686,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

