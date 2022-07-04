Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

