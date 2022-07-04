Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

