The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

