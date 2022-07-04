The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,640 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AZEK worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 91,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

