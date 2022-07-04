The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 14,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,083. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

