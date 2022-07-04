The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,282 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

